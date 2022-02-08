CHIPPEWA FALLS—Mylon Joseph “Mig” Hebert, 92, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Mig was born March 10, 1929 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Charles and Etta (Clark) Hebert, one of six children. He graduated from McDonell High School in 1948, where he played football, basketball and city baseball.

Mig met Patricia Ann Perrenoud in high school, and they married on August 25, 1951 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

After working in several electrical companies, Mig started H & R Electric with his business partner, Eugene “Bud” Reed. The company kept Mig busy, but there was always time for fishing, hunting, golf, card playing, volunteering and travel. Mig served in the Wisconsin National Guard and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974.

Mig is survived by his wife, Pat, his spouse of 70 years; sons: Scott (Jayne) of Beloit and Gary (Chris Jackson) of Palm Springs, Calif; grandchildren: Tracy (Doug) McKenzie, Jay (Heidi), Brett (Jackie), and Blake (Ryan Gerlich); great-grandchildren: Mason and Mya McKenzie, Caden, Saylee, and Crispin Hebert, Emersyn, Maddex, and Locklyn Hebert; sister, Dorothy (Glen) Lieder of Brooklyn Center, MN, his brother-in-law, George (Joan) Perrenoud of Chippewa Falls; his sister-in-law, Nancy Western of Perham, MN; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Mig was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Walter, Wilfred, Sr. and Charles Hebert; and one sister, Kathryn Nyhus-Bischel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

The family will receive friends at the church two hours before the time of services.

Memorials are requested to MACS.

The best way to honor Mig is to do a good deed for a friend or neighbor.

The family requests that you wear a mask if you are attending the service.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com