Nancy Knoll

Nancy spent her childhood in Winona and went to Winona Teachers College. She met Harold Knoll and they married in 1951 and in 1967 built a home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and settled down there for 45 years. Nancy worked for Chippewa County Department of Aging until retirement in 1992. She then became an active volunteer for The American Red Cross where she helped many people throughout the country who were devastated by natural disasters, until 2010. She was also a member of the Friends of the Lake Wissota State Park and Trinity United Methodist church. She will be remembered fondly by all those whose lives she touched.