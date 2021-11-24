Nathan Thomas Lucas

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Nathan Thomas Lucas, age 19, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed unexpectedly on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Those around Nathan will find their lives lacking his gentle spirit. His soul was one of soft yet courageous, gentle yet fierce love. The world has lost a little bit of color on this bleak day. The warm aura of his bright spirit will be sorely missed.

Nathan will be missed every day by his father, Peter; mother, Lynne; brother, and best friend, Jonah; sister, Ellie; his grandparents: Tom and Jan Chlebeck, his loving uncles; aunts; cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his aunt, Eleanor G. Lucas and grandparents: Robert E. Lucas and Sara M. Lucas.

Memorial service to be held at Grace Baptist Church, 11591 17th Ave., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations to mental health organizations will be appreciated.