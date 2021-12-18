Ned’s Dead! On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 the Hanson family lost their hero. Ned Hanson passed away peacefully at the age of 69 after several years of declining health.

Ned was born on January 29, 1952, during a snowstorm in the “Hills of Holcomb”. He was the 1st born to Eddie and Kitty Hanson. Ned spent the first 11 years of his life at Applebee’s farm in Croton-on-Hudson Westchester County N.Y. Spending the remainder of his life in Chippewa Falls WI.

Ned spent 22 years working at F & F shoe before realizing life was too short and he had more to offer, at age 40 he went back to school graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1995, from UW-Eau Claire and started his new career as a history teacher working for 17 years at Chippewa Falls high school. Retiring in 2015.

From the young age of 19 Ned started his coaching career which covered 40 years. In addition to coaching, he was president of Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball, president of the Gridiron Club, very active in school activities and instrumental in the lives of his former players and students.

Ned is survived by his wife, Kay of 45 years; his children: Tyler, Melanie, (Josh Wohlk), and Leslie (Randal Petska Jr.); grandchildren: Haedynn, Brooklyn, Blake, Illa, Julia, Emeri, Chase, Makenna, and Jepson; his brothers: Dan and Jay Hanson and Tom Cooney; his in-laws: Richard and Eleanor Endres, Paul and Deb Conlon, Pat and Pam Maloney, Rick Endres, Mark and Mary Krejchi, Mike and Becky Schwetz and many nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

Ned was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Kitty Hanson; his sister, Kathie McVinnie; and sister in-law, Jody Lindemer.

He was hilarious, intelligent, particular, hardworking, fair, unique, and misunderstood. He is already missed by many especially his wife.

A visitation will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Colombia St. Chippewa Falls. Please join us to celebrate Ned’s life at a later date in the spring.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.