Neoma C. Dole, 105, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully, surrounded by her family at the WI Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Neoma was born in Stillwater, MN, to John W. & Hildur (Vesall) Jackson, on November 16, 1915. She graduated from Stillwater High School with the class of 1933 and attended Twin Cit-ies Business School. Neoma married Melvin Dole on April 10, 1943, in Stillwater.

Neoma worked at multiple places including Red Star Yeast Co., the Federal Reserve Bank both in Little Rock, Arkansas, and New Your City and at 3M during WWII. In 1950, Melvin and Ne-oma moved to Chippewa Falls. After raising her family, Neoma was a teacher’s aide at Halmstad Elementary School.

Neoma was active in the Girl Scouts and served in many roles including cookie chairman. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church and was active in Deborah Circle and Ladies Aide. She was a member of Ellsworth Eastern Star Chapter OES #116 and remained a member until her passing. She enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and 500, cooking (she was famous for her dill pickles and sunfish) and traveling. Her many travels included Sweden, Hong Kong, Denmark, Norway, France, Mexico, and Canada. She and Melvin spent winters in Texas and traveled ex-tensively though the US.