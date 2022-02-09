BROOKFIELD—Nick Larson, it is with extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Nick Larson at his home in Brookfield, Wisconsin on January 31, 2022. His gentle soul will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Nick was born on December 7, 1957, to Tom and Ruth Larson, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He graduated from McDonell High School in 1976, completing his education at UW Eau Claire with a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 1981. He then moved to Milwaukee to kick-start his career as a computer systems analyst consultant. He recently retired after 40 plus years of employment.

One of Nick’s greatest joys was spending time at the family cottage on Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls, fishing off the dock. He was an avid bicyclist who also loved numerous sports. In his younger years he was involved in playing ice hockey and skating. He loved both watching and playing sports, always cheering on the home team. Volleyball being his most recent passion.

Nick had some very special friends that he spent time with attending Brewer games, watching the Packers, spending time on a pontoon, playing volleyball and gathering at pubs for social times. They described him as the fun-loving part of their group who always kept their spirits high. The group was not complete without his enthusiasm, always keeping the group connected.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Ruth Larson. He is survived by his two brothers: James Larson and John (Holly) Larson, and one sister, Diane (Edward) Pollock; one niece, Sarah (Will) Rohlik; one nephew, Eddie (Ashley) Pollock. He was a great uncle to: Mallory Rohlik, and Ellora and Linden Pollock.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. service, at Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros., 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin.

The family is planning to have a celebration of life for close friends and family in Chippewa Falls this summer, with the date to be determined.

Nick was a generous donor to several different charities, including Milwaukee Rescue Mission, St. Ann’s Center, Ronald McDonald House and Make a Wish. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of his favorite charities or an institution which is affiliated with mental health disorders such as Roger’s Behavioral Institute or a non-profit organization.