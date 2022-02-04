Nola Mae (Brovold) Cook, 67, passed away peacefully on February 1st after a nearly 6-year intense battle with her health physically and mentally.

Nola was born to Lyman and Ione (Buttenhoff) Brovold and grew up on the Buttenhoff farm on the south side of town. She graduated from Chi-Hi, class of 73, and then pursued teaching at UWEC. She was married to her husband, Joe Cook, in 1977.

A lifelong Chippewa Falls resident except for a year of teaching in Alaska, Nola was a fixture in the Chippewa Falls public schools as a middle school Science teacher for over 33 years.

As an owner and operator at Traditional Tree Farm, she made sparkly wreaths and Christmas decorations for the community for many years and made Christmas brighter for many families including her own.

Nola loved swimming, going on pontoon rides, gardening, sewing with her group Sew Fine, reading, cross country skiing, traveling, and taking care of her cat, Muffie. She volunteered significant time to the Voyageurs after school program, Agnes Table, and other local causes and groups like PEO.

She was deeply loved and will be missed greatly by many, including her husband, Joe; her daughter, Lona Cook and her husband Kyle Klocke; her son, Carson Cook and his wife Nikki; her grandchildren, Jack and Max Klocke; her sister, Karen Polzin; and her brother, Burt Brovold.

Nola exemplified a life that was lived seeing the best in people. She loved helping her students and had an outlook that never focused on people’s faults. Her many years of poise and consistency have been a blessing to many. The family is grateful her suffering is over and she is with God and her parents who proceeded her in death.

A celebration of life will be at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St. Chippewa Falls with a visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. Pastors Andrea & Perry Polnaszek will be officiating. The interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will go towards a scholarship being set up in her name for local students who have an interest in science.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.