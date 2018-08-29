ALTOONA — Norma Mercer, 84, of Altoona passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Care Partners Memory Care in Altoona from cancer.
Norma was born May 17, 1934, to Henry and Mabel (Mittelstadt) Traxler of Menomonie. She had a loving upbringing, often talking about wonderful memories on the farm.
Norma graduated from Menomonie High School and later attended Chippewa Valley Technical College, where she studied bookkeeping. Norma’s early jobs included some modeling photo shoots and bookkeeping at the radio station in Menomonie. She went on to have a 30 year career as a bookkeeper at Career Development Center, retiring in the early 90s. After her retirement, she was proud to provide daycare to her grandson, Tyler. She also worked part time at the YMCA childcare.
Norma married John Myers. They were blessed with two sons, Mike (Debbie) Myers and Daniel Myers. After John passed away, Norma met and married Dennis Gregory. Together they had three daughters, Julie (Ray) Mathis, Cindy Reil (Ted Mattson) and Christi Gregory.
After their marriage ended, Norma married Edwin Mercer. Together they had two daughters, Dawn Mercer and Deb Nichols (Mike Eisold.)
Norma is survived by her ex-husband, Dennis; sister, Barbara Gorton; brother, Jerome (Jan) Traxler; son, Mike (Debbie) Myers; daughters, Julie (Ray) Mathis, Cindy Reil (Ted Mattson ) Christi Gregory, Dawn Mercer and Deb Nichols (Mike Eisold); sisters-in-law, Mary Traxler, Vi Traxler, Harriett Traxler and Vivian Barton; grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Spisak, Ben (Jennifer) Myers, David Rudolph, Jamelle Hemphill (Levi Eaton,) Adam Reil, Logan Reil, Garrett Gregory, Tyler Nichols, Jocelyn Hadt Nichols, Olivia Fabian; and great-grandchildren, Sarah and Rachel Spisak, Jonathan and Samuel Myers, Hunter Eaton and Jacob Reil.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Myers, husband, Edwin Mercer; infant brothers, Henry, Lawrence, and Marshall; son, Daniel Myers; brothers, Everett Traxler, Bernard Traxler and Ray Traxler; sister, Jeanne Moore; and brother-in-law, Dan Gorton.
Norma loved to travel and would often say “let’s hop in the car and keep driving.” Her travels took her to many states throughout her life. She loved going to the Chicago Cubs games, Las Vegas, Florida and Seattle. She spent two weeks traveling with her sister, Jeanne, in her motor home and had the trip of a lifetime. Norma was an independent, strong woman. She left no question in anyone’s mind what she was thinking or feeling. Norma surrounded herself with the love of her family. You could see this when you walked into her home and would see wall to wall pictures of family. She was very proud of her life’s accomplishments and was one of the wisest and funniest people you could ever meet. An avid music lover, Norma was quite talented playing music on the piano and accordion by ear.
A special thank you to Care Partners Memory Care in Altoona, for their never ending loving support and care of mom during her two and a half years there. Her loves of Nicorette gum, the television being louder than a person could imagine and endless glasses of ice cold water, really made her quite happy. When she wanted to chat, you were always there.
A special thank you to Interim Hospice Care for their compassion and quick response for anything that mom needed. You made her last months calm, peaceful and filled with quality.
A special thank you to mom’s long time care coordinator, Becky Nelson, for your consistent support of mom’s needs.
Memorial service will take place at noon Friday, Aug. 31, at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Eau Claire, with Father Derek Sakowski officiating. Inurnment will take place at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Menomonie, following a luncheon. Memorial visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday morning at the funeral home.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.