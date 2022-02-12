BIRCH CREEK—Norma V. Severson, a lifelong resident of Birch Creek, passed away at Cornell Health Services on February 9, 2022 at the age of 95 years.

She was the eldest daughter of Glen and Theresa (LaRose) Pooler. Born at St. Joseph’s Hospital on September 20, 1926 during a big flood with many roads and bridges washed away. She graduated 8th grade from LaRose School in Birch Creek. At this time all Chippewa County 8th graders went to the Rivoli Theater in Chippewa Falls for their Graduation Ceremony. She graduated from Holcombe High School in 1945. She married Glenn Severson in 1947 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell. They were married for 62 years when Glenn passed away. She worked as a keypuncher at the Cornell Paper Mill, attended many night classes at the Holcombe School taking CPR, sewing, law, candle making, farm records etc. Norma graduated from WITC in Rice Lake as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She worked at the Bloomer Hospital, 16 yrs for Chippewa County Golden Age Home, Heyde Health Care Center and the Cornell Area Care Center. When she retired from that she continued working on the family farm. Kept Farm Records all her married life. She taught Sunday School and was a Charter Member of the Helping Hands Club in Birch Creek.

Her love of nature and reading was passed on to her family. Her scenery paintings adorn the walls of her family. Her quilting talent extended into her 90’s. Her family, friends and charities were blessed with them. Her quilts were referred to as “Gramma Quilts” by all who received them. She will be greatly missed by all.

Norma and Glenn had four children: Duane (Alice) in Eau Claire, Althea (Leslie) Stanley in Sparta, Kenneth and Carol on the home place, and Lavane (Don) Hessler in Chippewa Falls. She is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Sylvia “Tiny” Broom of Watertown.

Glenn preceded her in death along with her parents, infant brother, Lyle, grand parents: Bill and Sylvia Pooler, Alphonse and Junie LaRose and her sister, Isabelle Stephens.

Her family would like to express their appreciation to Cornell Health Services for their care of Mom the past two years. She enjoyed the time she spent there. She never lacked for love and attention. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for assisting her and the family in her final days.

Burial will take place at the Holcombe Cemetery following a Private Family Service as requested by Norma.

