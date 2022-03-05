CADOTT—Norman “Nubby” L. Schofield, 90, of Cadott, WI. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home with family at his side.

Norman was born on January 8, 1932 the son of Byron and Anna (Ploman) Schofield in Barron, WI. He later attended Greenwood School.

Norman served in the US Army from August, 1950-August 1951 during the Korean War.

Norman was united in marriage to Kathleen Flodeen on December 15, 1951 in Boyd, WI.

Following marriage Nubby was a farmer and a logger most of his life and also owned and operated a sawmill.

He enjoyed being with family, especially his grandchildren were he would play jokes and tell stories, playing cards with his wife, his cats and horses, working in his workshop were he made many items for his family, reading his bible every night, going to church, church activities and his church family.

Norman is survived by his wife of 70 years Kathleen Schofield; son Vernon (Cathy Shilts) Schofield; daughters: Barbara (Gilbert) Pecha and Debora McGregor; 14 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law Randy Holtman; sister-in-law Emily Schofield; and also by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Byron and Anna Schofield, daughter Violet Holtman,

grandson Bradley Phillippi, sons-in-law: James Phillippi and Mark McGregor; sister Joanne Ehrney, five brothers Marvin, Donald, Edward, Clarence and Wilbert Schofield.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, WI with Pastor Tim King officiating. Interment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI with Military Honors provided by the Cadott American Legion and VFW.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Leiser Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the services Wednesday morning at the Funeral Home.

A special Thank you to Heather, Billie, Kelsey and staff of Interim Hospice of Western WI for the care they provided for Norman.