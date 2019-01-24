WATERTOWN, Minn. — Patricia Bowe, 67, of Watertown, formerly of Chippewa Falls, went home and met Jesus Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, William and Elizabeth Borneman; sister, Michele Borneman. Survived by husband of 36 years, Dennis; daughters, Jennifer Bowe, Kelly (Nick) Floyd; six grandchildren; siblings, Linda (Richard) Berg, Karen (John) Tschida, Connie (Rick) Gonzales, Tom (Chris) Borneman; and many nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
Celebration of life to be held visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. Feb. 2. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials, family requests donations be made to DAV, a veteran’s organization of donor’s choice, or PANCAN.
