COCHRANE, Wis./VIROQUA — Patricia “Pat” Jean Inman Burd, 57, of Cochrane passed away in a tragic accident Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Cochrane.
She was born to Larry and Joanne Inman Dec. 15, 1961, in Viroqua. She was an energetic, loving and strong wife, mother, nana, daughter-in-law, sister, aunt and great-aunt. She was an exceptional person, friend and neighbor. She is loved, remembered and missed by many.
She and Terry moved west, living throughout New Mexico, Colorado and Utah. She recently moved back to Wisconsin, after the murder of her son, Tony, in Baraboo, Wis., in 2015. Time, pain and heartache never slowed her down or stole her spirit. She was a true fighter. Pat loved all music, Hallmark movies, tattoos, camping, dancing and concerts. She cherished her time with friends and family. Her love for children was unsurpassed.
Pat is survived by her husband of 39 years, Terry; her children, Trish (Trinity) Durrant and Justin “Bud” (Rachelle) Burd; eight grandkids, Kayden, James, Kai, Isaac, Kyle, Haylee, Kyler and Jayden. She is also survived by her in-laws, Pat (Judy) Burd; her sisters, Pam and Penny Inman; her brother-in-law, Brad Turben; and special family, Kyra Atherton, Susan Lese and Chris Caliva. She was loved by mountains of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Joann Inman; her two sons, Anthony and William; and granddaughter, Serenity Rain.
The family would like to thank the emergency responders, family, friends and neighbors.
A time of sharing was held Saturday afternoon, Dec. 29, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial will take place at the Walnut Mound Cemetery at Retreat, rural De Soto. On line condolences may be sent to www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.