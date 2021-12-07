MENOMONIE—Our precious mother Patricia (Patty) M. Easter from Menomonie, WI passed away at her residence after a long battle with cancer on Monday, November 29, 2021. Patty was born on February 23, 1940. In Minneapolis, MN. She married David Easter on September 3, 1960, which passed away on December 19, 2019.

She was the daughter of John and Elaine (Soltau) Connors of Minneapolis, MN. Aside for her children she is survived by her sister Sharon Olson, brother Steve Connors, and sister Mary Ann Seim (Connors).

She is survived by her children: David (Kari) Easter, Laurie (James) Larson, Tom (Nancee) Easter, Catherine Easter, and James (Lorna) Easter.

She was the proud grandmother to 13 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 16 great grandchildren.

Patty alongside her beloved David owned a Hobby Farm for over 30 years.

She loved being outdoors in her garden, taking care of her flowers, cooking and enjoyed reading. Above all she was passionate and proud of all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects at her memorial on December 12, 2021. Kyote’s DenE2339 WI-29Menomonie, Wisconsin 54751Memorial and lunch will begin at 12:00 p.m.