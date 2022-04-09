PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Patrick Melvin Gannon, 92, died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was surrounded by his family in his final days and weeks.

Patrick was born on March 9, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Valentine and Myrene (Clark) Gannon. He grew up on a hundred acre farm in rural Wisconsin, where the family raised most of their own food. He went to Bluff Grade School and Chippewa Falls High School. After graduating, he enrolled in the local teacher’s college, now University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, and studied engineering. Patrick was drafted into the Army four days after he graduated with his B.S. degree.

After his service in the Army, Patrick went to the University of Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in electrical engineering. Upon graduation, he took a job at IBM in Poughkeepsie, New York.

While working at IBM, he moved to Indiana to attend Purdue University to pursue a Ph.D. Patrick worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie for 35 years, becoming a member of the senior technical staff and receiving many technical achievement awards. He was co-inventor on many IBM patents on memory caches and virtual memory systems.

Patrick and Charlene Birchall were married on December 11, 1960, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Pleasant Valley, New York. After retiring from IBM in 1992, Patrick and Charlene retired to Melbourne, Florida, where they enjoyed golf and never shoveling snow.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Charlene, and his children: Coleen Phillimore and husband, David of Acton, Massachusetts, Susan Embt and husband, Don of Herndon, Virginia, Jeffrey Gannon and wife, Corinne of Hyde Park, New York, and Kevin Gannon and wife, Tara in Jacksonville, Florida. He is survived by grandchildren: Morgan Embt of Chicago, Patrick Phillimore of Boston, Kevin Embt of Herndon, Robert Phillimore of Fort Worth, Elizabeth Embt of Herndon, Jeffrey Gannon Jr. of Hyde Park, and Brady Gannon of Jacksonville.

He was predeceased by his grandchild, Nicholas Gannon of Hyde Park. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Robert, Ralph “Tom”, Valentine and infant brother, Neil of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Patrick Gannon and his brothers and cousins are honored for their military service on a plaque at the Gannon Family Baseball Field at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls.

Visiting hours and a memorial service will be held from 2-4 p.m. May 21, 2022, in Poughkeepsie, New York, at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

If you wish to send an online condolence, please visit our website www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of North Florida or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.