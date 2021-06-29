Patsy D. Klinger

EAGLE POINT—Patsy D. Klinger, 89, of the Town of Eagle Point, Chippewa Falls died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.

She was born June 7, 1932 in Edgerton, WI to Rudolph and Anna Mae (Steele) Riedel. She grew up in the Edgerton and Camp Douglas areas and graduated from Camp Douglas High School.

While working at Klinger Farms picking sweet corn, Patsy met Dennis Klinger. They later married on March 20, 1953, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Eagleton. They continued working side by side on the farm gardening, raising mink, potatoes and their children. Even after retirement Patsy would often be found greeting customers at the store.

Patsy was very social and loved to play cards and talk smart. In her younger years she enjoyed many adventures with their wide circle of friends. She especially enjoyed playing in Sheepshead tournaments. She was a member of the St. John’s Ladies Aide and Eagle Point Women’s Club. She was active in the community and loved wintering in South Padre Island, TX with Dennis. Most of all she cherished visits from her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was very involved in their lives.