Paul D. Smith, 89, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire. Paul was born in Chippewa Falls to Arlie and Ruth (Wick) Smith on August 12, 1932. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force in Texas, Illinois, Delaware, Maine, Thule Greenland and finally, New Mexico, from 1951 until his Honorable Discharge in 1955. Paul was united in marriage to Ellen Bowman in Stillwater, MN, on July 21, 1956.

Paul worked with Mason Shoe company for over 45 years, retiring as a supervisor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bow hunting, and was an avid Packers fan. Most of all, he cherished his time gathering with his family and friends.

Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ellen; 3 sons, Paul (Karla) of Nikiski, AK, David (Melanie) of Janesville, WI, and John (Margie) of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Robert Smith of Rockwell, IA, Nathan (Ellie) Smith of Anchorage, AK, Rebecca (Jeremy) Litwicki of St. Charles, IL, Lauren (Chris) Schulte of Janesville, WI, and Justin Smith of Anchorage, AK; great-grandchildren, Booker & Annie Schulte, Jack Litwicki, and Liv Smith; and sister, Arlene (Floyd) Back; along with other loving relatives and friends.

The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mark Schwinn will be officiating. Following the service at the chapel, Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospice, 2661 Co Hwy I, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin 54729.

