Paula Marie Cunningham

Paula Marie Cunningham, 66, of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away to be with her heavenly father at St. Joseph Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI on Sunday, April 5, 2021.

She was born July 21, 1954 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI to Tom Cunningham and June (Peterson) Cunningham.

God chose Paula to be one of his special children. She was born mentally handicapped; her mentality was that of a 1 1—2-year-old. She enjoyed watching wrestling, she loved dogs and would play with the dog and pet him for long periods of time. She loved pulling her little brother in a wagon. She loved interacting with her brothers and sister. Her favorite was going on car rides.

Paula experienced pain and was taken to several local doctors and some Dr’s in Minnesota. When experiencing pain, the family members knew to watch her closely as the curtains would get torn down and things would get broke. Family members would control her until the pain passed.