Pauline Kressin-Davis

ANSON — Pauline A. Davis, 86, of Jim Falls, town of Anson, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Pauline was born Jan. 15, 1936, the daughter of Martin and Carol (Smith) Bergeron in Chippewa Falls.

Pauline married Clarence Kressin on May 26, 1953, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. They had 50 beautiful years together. She then married Larry Davis on Sept. 9, 2004, in Chippewa Falls. Pauline had a special love for all animals, especially her grand fur babies, and enjoyed fishing, camping, the outdoors, cribbage with friends, dancing, old-time music, but most of all she loved her family.

Pauline is survived by her husband. Larry; her children: Wayne Kressin of Arizona, Cheryl (Tobias Hobbs) Kressin of Arizona, Deborah (Paul Ducommun) Kressin and Steve (Laurie) Kressin both of Jim Falls; 10 grandchildren: Heather (Zach) Potts, Nicole and Johnathon Kressin, Lisa (Jon) Lloyd, Cory Parent, Douglas Zillmer, Jr., Erika (Jake McNabb) Gassen, Rachel (Travis) Ulwelling, and Taylor and Cole Kressin; six great-grandchildren: Morgan, Karmen, Zakeriah, Braydon, Adalynn and Awald; her stepdaughters, Cheryl Davis of Jim Falls and Chris (Joe Haley) Davis of Chippewa Falls; her sisters: Barbara Schemenauer of Holcombe and Rochelle Lee of Chippewa Falls; and her extended family; her brothers: Martin “Prune” Bergeron , Jr. of Winter and Terry (Elka) Bergeron of Jim Falls; and special brother-in-law, Irvin (Glenice) Kressin of Chippewa Falls; and other relatives and friends.

Pauline was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence; her parents; and siblings: Roger, Maynard, Lucas “Lucky” Bergeron and Sharon Uphoff.

A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, April 29, 2022, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the Chippewa Humane Society.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.