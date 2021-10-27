Peter Clarence Stoffel, 22, of Bloomer, died suddenly Monday, October 25, 2021 in Brookings, SD.

Peter was born July 13, 1999 in Eau Claire, the son of Michael and Lisa (Goettl) Stoffel.

Peter received a bachelor degree in Pharmaceutical Science at the University of South Dakota State in May of 2021 and was pursuing his doctorate of Pharmacy. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Brookings and St. Peter’s Church.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting records, and rodeos. He was a member of the Newman Center, Focus Missionaries, SEEK, and President of SCAPP.

Peter is survived by his parents; one sister, Emily Anna Stoffel of Appleton; Paternal Grandparents, Clarence and Diane Stoffel of Bloomer; Maternal Grandmother, Phyllis Goettl of Chippewa Falls; two Uncles, Curt Goettl and Wayne (Ruth) Stoffel; and five Aunts: Vicky (Tom) Steinmetz, Glynis (Joe) Evans, Jill (Steve) Herriges, Sarah (Matt Smith) Stoffel, and Mary Jo Stoffel.

Peter was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandpa Gene Goettl; and Aunt Paula Jean Stoffel in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be the celebrant of the funeral Mass with interment in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Peter will always be remembered for his contagious smile and quick wit. He always loved a good debate and will be remembered for a thousand other things.

