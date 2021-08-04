Phyllis A. Carrell, age 99-1/2 formerly of Cornell, WI. passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Clark County Skilled Nursing Facility in Owen, WI.

Phyllis was born on January 16, 1922 to Allen and Violet (Orton) Warner in Cornell, WI.

She grew up in Cornell and served on the Cornell City Council and worked various jobs in Chippewa County.

Phyllis enjoyed traveling, quilting, crocheting, renovating homes and was an entrepreneur.

Phyllis is survived by her three children: Nancy Pilot (Mike Copeland), Cynthia Gordy and Gerard (Mytzy) Blanchard; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, children, Lee (Vonnie) Blanchard and Gail Blanchard; granddaughter Penny Witkus-Poe; sons-in-law Lee Gordy and Bud Pilot; siblings: Bud and Marshall Warner, Virginia Hattamer, Alberta Yohnk, Lois Coleman and Barb Geist.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home 220 S. 7th St. Cornell, WI. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery following the Service.