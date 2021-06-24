Reba Lou (Kuehne) Woodruff

Reba Lou Woodruff (Kuehne), 87 years of age, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 19, 2021. On February 28, 1934, Reba was born in Ironton, Ohio, where she attended school and graduated from Ironton High School. She attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington, West Virginia, graduating with a degree as a registered nurse.

In the summer of 1956, Reba attended a picnic on a blind date with her future husband, John Everett Woodruff. She said that while she didn’t yet love him, she knew he was the man she was going to marry. They were married in Ironton, Ohio, on March 15, 1957. The couple moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she worked as a nurse at Grant Hospital, and he continued his schooling. They moved north to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, with their young son, John, in 1964. Their daughter Becky was born shortly after moving to Wisconsin.

Reba’s heart of compassion was evident as she cared for patients for many years at Sacred Heart Hospital as a night supervisor and oncology nurse before retiring in the late ‘90s. Reba and John split their time between their home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and a lake home in northern Minnesota.