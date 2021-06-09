Renee Julia Maddox

Ironically it was the threat of yet another Chicago winter that finally goaded Renee, George and their family to seek the warmth of Southern California. Behind them they left not only their lovely two story brick suburban home but also Renee’s challenging position at a classy beauty salon she managed for the several years which followed those exclusively devoted to raising five boys and during which her husband’s work frequently demanded extended travel and significant periods of time away from home.

California provided a new and different environment. With their oldest son, Steve, serving in Vietnam, three others attending college and the youngest yet in high school, they bought a lovely hillside home in Laguna Beach, CA, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. This was to be home and “family-central” for many years. Renee managed a yardage goods store while George continued sales work. Ultimately their five sons completed their respective and varied educations, found spouses and helped transform raven haired Renee into silver haired “Granny”, a designation she wore proudly the rest of her life.

Eventually the allure of California waned, giving way to the beautiful and compelling changing of mid-west seasons and a move to the Chicago suburb of Wheaton, where she and George kept house throughout the waning years of the twentieth century. At the urging of eldest son, Stephen, and his wife, Karen, George and Renee relocated to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, in late 2004. Filling her hours as she had for years with music, crocheting, housekeeping, Scrabble and caring for her man, Renee buzzed through her eighth decade, relishing visits from family and rejoicing in these welcoming surroundings. Her life was to change abruptly in 2009 with the death of her husband. Still vital and fiercely independent, Renee turned ninety on Christmas Eve Day, 2011. After George’s passing, she relocated to an assisted living facility. This served her well until she broke a leg in an uncharacteristic fall, necessitating relocation to a rehab facility in Bloomer to recover. She was their star resident and was mere days from ready to return home when she fell again, breaking the other leg in much the same place and much the same manner! Her second rehab required much of her both physically and mentally. When finally she was able to return home, she proved unable to handle the demands of living alone, even with assistance.