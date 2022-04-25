GREENWOOD, Ind. — Reuben J. Boettcher, 37, died suddenly on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his residence in Greenwood, Indiana.

Reuben was born June 13, 1984, in Bloomer, the son of Richard and Pauline (Rands) Boettcher.

Rueben worked for DHL courier service for years.

Reuben is survived by his parents, Richard and Pauline of Chippewa Falls; and one sister, Stevie Boettcher of Menomonie.

A celebration of life service will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Bateman Hall in the town of LaFayette.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of local arrangements.

