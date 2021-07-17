CHIPPEWA FALLS—Rev. Earl W. Carlson, 101, of Chippewa Falls, WI, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Chippewa Manor.

Earl was born on February 3, 1919, to Walter and Velugu (Edman) Carlson in Apple River township, Polk County, Wisconsin seven miles north of Amery, WI. He married Gladys Lundberg in 1945 after his ordination from Augustana Seminary. They faithfully served the Lord in the eight congregations to which they were called: Chandlers Valley and Berea, PA; Big Rapids, MI; Harvey, Kewanee, and Berwyn, IL; and Brainerd, MN.

In 2000, they moved from their South Long Lake Minnasota cabin/House to Woodland Acres Senior Living in Brainerd, MN and then in 2012, to the Chippewa Manor Retirement Community, Chippewa Falls, WI where Earl lived until shortly before his death.

Earl is survived by his children: Ruth (Randy) Lundblad of Eau Claire, Rev. Paul (Dr. Sandy) Carlson of Bolingbrook, IL, Tim (Laura) Carlson of Somonauk, IL, and Rev. Naomi (Rev. Tom) Powers of Troutville, Va; brother, Rev. Rueben (Kay) Carlson of Wittenberg, WI; 13 grandchildren and 15 Great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys in 2013; and sister, Lucille Peterson Stone in 2008.