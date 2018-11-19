Richard Chapek

Richard (Dick) J. Chapek died peacefully with his family at his side at Luther-Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on November 15 at the age of 83 following a brief but fierce battle with cancer.
Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years; Vonnie (Reali) Chapek, their children, Renee Chapek (Shari Walters), Rick (Rhonda) Chapek, Joe Chapek, Shelly Chapek, Tamara (Steve) Terman. His surviving grandchildren include, Lauren and Jordan Walters—children of Renee, Nathan (Amber) Chapek, Natasha (Andrew) Kellenberger, Nariah (Breana) Chapek—children of Rick, Ella and Ethan Terman -children of Tammy. Great grandchildren, Teryn, Braedan, Ashtyn, Sawyer, Henry, Nora and Porter. He was preceded in death by parents, Margaret and Joseph Chapek, and brother Thomas Chapek.
Dick was born on June 12, 1935 at home in Cadott, Wis. to Joe and Margaret Chapek. He graduated from Cadott High School in 1953 and entered the Army. He returned from the military and married Vonnie, the love of his life in 1956. Dick and Vonnie managed a successful dairy farm building one of the first milking parlors in Wisconsin in 1960. In 1969, Dick and his brother Tom opened Panther Sales and Service and continued to sell Arctic Cat snowmobiles until 1979 where he met many customers who became lifelong friends.
In 1978 Dick became a partner in the acquisition of Crescent Bar(n) and Tavern and opened a hardware store in this location. In 1990, they sold the farm and moved to Cadott and Dick worked in the Cadott School system as a maintenance man until his retirement in 2011.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, 4 wheeling and snowmobiling. He was very active in the development of the CrossCut Snowmobile Club and spent hours marking trails. He loved spending time with his family and friends at the family cabin in Seeley. Dick also had a love of all types of music, from classical to country attending Country Fest for twenty-five years. His love of Christmas was evident on the farm where each year he would crawl to the top of the 90 foot silo to place a lighted star at the top. In later years, many could say they have enjoyed his private bar and came to see his animated lighted Christmas houses built by Dick, Vonnie and Joe.
Dick will be greatly missed and remembered for his witty sense of humor and his overall love of his family, friends and life.
A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 20 from 4:00 to 9:00 pm at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, Wisconsin. A memorial service will begin at 8:00 pm. The family would like to thank the Marshfield Cancer Clinic and the Mayo-Luther Critical Care Unit.
