CADOTT/STANLEY — Richard Cooley, 82, of Cadott, formerly of Stanley, went home to be with his heavenly Father Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born to the late Edwin and Violet (Koch) Cooley March 6, 1938, in the back of the Wilson Store, owned by his mother’s parents. Richard attended Fagan School through eighth grade. He then went to Stanley High School graduating in 1957.
Richard joined the National Guard in 1956 and served through 1961. After graduation he joined his father to farm full time. On Jan. 2, 1960, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Schreck at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cadott. Their wedding was the first in the new church.
Richard and Lorraine farmed with Richard’s dad until 1975, then took over the farm. They farmed with the help of their three children, until they all got married and moved away. The couple continued to farm until 2014, when Richard was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Richard had to sadly sell the cows he so dearly loved. He was admitted to Clark County Care Center in 2014. In 2017, he was transferred to J.L.H. Enterprises, in Stanley; then in 2019, he was transferred to Rem of Wisconsin in Cadott.
Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lorraine of Cadott; his son, David (Connie) Cooley Chippewa Falls; his daughters, Betty Ann (Cal) Sessions of Stanley and Patty Burke of South Fork, Pa.; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Lois (Jim) Wellner of Boyd, Janice Shealy of Plymouth; and his brothers, Douglas (Lori) Cooley of Stanley and Allen Cooley of Chippewa Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Denny Burke; a brother-in-law, Ray Shealy; and many aunts and uncles.
A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley, with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Stanley. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church with rosary at 9:30 a.m. with social distancing guidelines observed. Plombon Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association is appreciated in Richard’s name.
