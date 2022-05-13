CHIPPEWA FALLS — Richard Henry Endres passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.

He was born May 19, 1934, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Sylvester and Bernice (Gresl) Endres. He was the eldest of nine children. The family moved to Athens, where they farmed. He learned at an early age to work hard. He also discovered his aptitude for all things mechanical. Both things served him well throughout his life.

Richard married Eleanor, “Honey,” Vesely shortly after high school on September 30, 1953, at St. Anthony’s Church in Athens, Wisconsin, and they moved to Milwaukee to start their new life together, where he worked at Inland Ryerson for 20 years.

In 1974, the family moved to Chippewa Falls, where he was a rural mail carrier for over 20 years. Richard was a devout Catholic, a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and best known in Chippewa Falls for moving and preserving the Grossman House.

He retired from the USPS in 1995. After his retirement, Dick and Honey traveled the world and wintered in Arizona, enjoying the good life.

Richard was an amazing husband and father. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, he could fix anything, especially clocks, and he was a prankster, fun-loving, and especially kind. He was our hero, and we are all better people because of him.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years; his children: Deb (Paul) Conlon of Muncie, Indiana, Pam (Pat) Maloney of Chandler, Arizona, Kay Hanson, Rick Endres, Mary (Mark) Krejchi, and Becky (Mike) Schwetz all of Chippewa Falls; 31 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; sister Geraldine (Steve) Banz of Mosinee and brothers: Sylvester, “Jr.,” (Janice) Endres of Wausau and Allen (Ginny) Endres of Athens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Jody Lindemer, sons-in-law: Dave Hartig and Ned Hanson, his brother Michael, and his sisters: Sherry, MaryAnn, Patricia, and Betty Lou.

A Memorial Mass will be held at noon Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at noon on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

