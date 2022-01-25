Richard Neil "Trigger" Solie

Richard Neil Solie “Trigger”

Richard Neil Solie “Trigger” of Oak Creek, followed his great love to their next adventure in heaven on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Trigger was born February 15, 1936 the son of Hans and Anne (Zais) Solie.

Trigger proudly served in the Marines and U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He had the opportunity to travel the globe from Asia to Alaska. He never really shared stories of his service days, but every now and then you could see the remembrances of his experiences darken his eyes. He was fortunate to take the Freedom Honor Flight with his friend Tim Muelemans and visit those he served with and the Memorials that stood for all we lost. Trigger retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years of service, and from McDonell Central Catholic High School, where he was the maintenance supervisor over 20 years. He had a tremendous impact on so many students that worked for him at McDonell and stories of working for donuts still linger. He never lost connection to the many friends and family he had in the Chippewa Falls area. He constantly wanted to be updated on how the McDonell Macks athletic teams were doing.

He loved fishing, softball, golfing and bowling. He had a passion for gardening and feeding the neighborhood squirrels and birds. If you knew Trigger, he was opinionated, strong-willed, and set in his ways. However, he was a generous man, buying breakfast to unknowing patrons at his local diner, he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed. He was a jokester, loved to talk (not on the phone) and meet new people. Most of all, he loved to hear about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s extra-curricular activities.

He is survived by his children: Cynthia Solie, Deborah Solie, Rick (Gail) Solie, and Mark Solie. His stepsons: Ben (Lisa) Lenczner and Daniel (Christine) Lenczner; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his sisters Jean Heller and Shirley Kulbak. The family would like to thank Brenda Picazo for all she did for Trigger and Pat.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Patricia (Sherman) Solie; his parents; his brothers: James Solie, Clarence Solie; and his sisters: Barbara Drury and Norma Wik.

Private funeral services will be held by the family with a public celebration of life to take place later this summer in Chippewa Falls, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for an Athletic/Academic Scholarship that is being set up in his honor at McDonell Central Catholic High School. Graduating Seniors will be able to apply this spring. Donations can be sent to: McDonell Area Catholic School Attn: Teresa Dachel, 1316 Bel Air Blvd, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.