Richard “Dick” L. Olson, 85, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Wissota Place Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Richard was born Nov. 9, 1933, in Menomonie, to Walter and Florence (Denning) Olson. He excelled in football and basketball. Richard was very proud of his undefeated football season and going to state in basketball. Following high school, he joined the National Guard. He married Anna (Hayden) Olson and had five children together. He later married Linda (Rumery) Olson and had one child.
Richard was a member of the Moose Lodge in Chippewa Falls, where he played fast-pitch softball for them for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman for over 70 years. Richard enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events, spending time with his many friends through the Chippewa Falls area and loved his time up at the cabin in Gordon, Wis.
Richard is survived by his children, Donald Olson of Chetek, Beth Kolb of Chippewa Falls, Kathleen Altman of Chippewa Falls, Connie (Curtis) Folska of Holcombe, Dale (Shari) Olson of Jim Falls and David Olson of Chippewa Falls; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Luanne Olson; and many other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and brother, Ralph.
The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Central Lutheran Church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.