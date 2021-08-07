Richard William Shafer

Dick and Jim helped around their grandparent’s farm for three years and then during the summers when they began to spend their school years in Chippewa Falls. Working as a paper boy when he was in town and doing chores around the farm in the summers, Dick established what would become a lifetime habit of applying himself and working hard on tasks big and small.

In addition to his mother and her parents, the Meserveys, Richard found guidance and role models in the Boy Scouts as he grew up in Chippewa Falls. He achieved the rank of Eagle in the Boy Scouts. Dick graduated as salutatorian from Chippewa High, and he was appointed to the Naval Academy at the age of 19. He enjoyed his years at Annapolis, doing well academically, participating in sports and leadership opportunities, and graduating first in his class in 1956. This achievement was marked in three unique ways: First by the Navy, which filmed the graduation and then flew Dick and that film to the bedside of his dying mother. Second, by Life Magazine, which ran a two-page spread of the event. Third, by Chippewa Falls, which celebrated Ensign Shafer Day that summer to mark the first time a son of Wisconsin had graduated first from Annapolis. 1956 was a pivotal year for Dick, as his graduation was soon followed by his mother’s death and his marriage to his high school sweetheart, Cleo Mae Kroll, and then by his first Naval assignment.