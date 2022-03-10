Robert D. "Rob" Wiltrout

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Robert “Rob” D. Wiltrout, age 70, died at his home in Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, and went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Rob was born to David and Doris (Anderson) Wiltrout in Rice Lake, WI on February 6, 1952. He spent his childhood in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. He then attended UW-Eau Claire where he earned degrees in biology and chemistry.

On June 10, 1972, Rob married Joan Liddell.

Rob was a lover of nature and a hard worker all his life, values he tirelessly instilled into his children along with his deep faith in God. He owned and operated his own nursery and landscaping business (Wiltrout Nursery) in Chippewa Falls for many years. However, what Rob would most like to be remembered for is showing the kindness of God to family, friends, and customers as well as to the many small creatures he loved so much.

Rob is survived by his wife of nearly fifty years, Joan Wiltrout; sons: Jonathan (Janet) Wiltrout of New Auburn, Timothy (Hannah) Wiltrout of Withee, and Joel (Savannah) Wiltrout of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Melissa Wiltrout of Eau Claire; brother, John (Mildred) Wiltrout; and many grandchildren.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Avenue, Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

