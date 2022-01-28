CHIPPEWA FALLS—Robert E. Kleinheinz, 93, peacefully passed away January 4, 2022. He was born in Chippewa Falls on June 20, 1928. He graduated form McDonell High School and then Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. In 1950, Bob proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Korean War. On October 4, 1950, he married Bernice Irene Holtz and raised six children. He ran a successful real estate business, KLEINHEINZ REALTY, for 34 years retiring in 1990.

He loved golf, hunting, fishing, hiking, and spending time at his cottage on Long Lake. Bob was a devoted family man and introduced all of his children and grandchildren to the sports and activities he loved.

Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bernice Kleinheinz. She passed in December, 2016. Bob is survived by his six children: Kay Mills (Craig) of Folsom, CA, Mary Kleinheinz of Minneapolis, MN, Susan Romero (Francisco) of Bogota, Colombia, Fred Kleinheinz (Dawn) of Colorado Springs, CO, James Kleinheinz (Jennifer) of Woodbury, MN, Michael Kleinheinz (Taunia) of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren: Andrew, Reed and Scott (Kay); Lisa, Kristi and Daniel (Susan); and Jackson and Lane (James); three great-grandchildren: Emmett (Kay), Lukas and Thomas (Susan); brother-in-law, Fred Holtz (Carol); sister, Barb Lambert (Ronald); sister-in-law, Betty Kleinheinz (Jack); and many nieces and nephews.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Lynhurst Estates, St. Paul, for the wonderful care these past years.

A private service for immediate family will be held.