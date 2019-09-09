STANLEY — Robert J. Meyer, 78, of Stanley died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 11, 1940. Bob parents were the late John and Helen (Lengyel) Meyer. He grew up in the Boyd area and attended area schools, graduating from Stanley-Boyd High in 1959. Bob served his country in the Army after high school.
He worked many years at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls. Bob married Carol Gilles Sept. 15, 1975. Bob was collector, a “Scrap” artist, and traveled to Alaska six times.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol; his children, Brenda Meyer of Edgar, Tanya Meyer of Eau Claire, Melissa Meyer of Seattle, Wash., and Travis (Jammie Spath) Meyer of Stanley; seven grandchildren, Chelsea, Savannah, Blake, McKenna, Kaydence, Bernard and Vincent Jr.; three great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Carole (Les) Wundrow of Cornell, Marjorie (Ed) Gustafson of Boyd, Daniel (Cheryl) Meyer of Augusta, David (Terry) Meyer of Marshfield and Cynthia (Steve) Derks of Stanley. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Bernard and Vincent; and a great-grandson, Justin.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley, with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd, with military rites by the Boyd American Legion. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, with a 7:30 p.m. rosary, by the Legion of Mary and again from 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Plombon Funeral Home, until procession to the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.
