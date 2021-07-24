Mr. Robert Liddell, 84, of Chippewa Falls passed away at home surrounded by family on July 21, 2021.

A Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with visitation on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Bateman Cemetery with Military Honors.

Robert was born February 20, 1937, to Ralph and Beatrice (Uglum) Liddell in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and in 1957, Bob joined the United States Navy where he honorably served on Shore Patrol until 1961.

On December 17, 1962 Robert married Arlene Smith.

Bob worked over 30 years at Northern Center, retiring in 1999.

Throughout life, Bob was a proud American Legion Member and Senior Center frequent stopper! He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with family and friends. He was a collector of many great things, a crafty woodworker, and the family photographer. He was generous to anyone who needed a hand, kind to everyone and loved his family and cats. He was a great and well-loved uncle.

He is survived by his sister, Rose Bushbacher; nieces; nephews and two cats.