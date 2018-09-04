Robert H. Sommerfeld, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Robert was born March 26, 1928, in Chippewa Falls, the son of George and Gladys (Frayer) Sommerfeld, Sr.
Robert then entered the Army right after graduation and served honorably from June 1946 until October of 1947. He served as a Tec 5 and was stationed in Japan. He received a World War II Victory Medal.
On Feb. 26, 1949, Robert married Lorraine Loschko at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.
After the military, Robert worked at Mason Shoe Company for 21 years. He was then employed at Chippewa County as a Civil Defense Director/Emergency Government Coordinator from 1968 until his retirement in June of 1989. During his time with Chippewa County, he also served with the Sheriff’s Department as a jailerispatcher and part-time deputy. Also, during his time at the County, he accomplished many things such as an acquisition of numerous military surplus equipment, implemented a county wide siren system, numerous grants, attained several adjunct college degrees for disaster preparation and emergency management.
In addition to his career with the county, he was very involved with and served on the Chippewa Falls City Council and Chippewa County Board. He was also very active at the Northern Center parents advisory board.
Robert loved reading and given the time, he could nearly read a book a day. He really enjoyed his woodworking and made many many pieces of furniture for all his family.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine; three sons, Michael (Candice) Sommerfeld of Prescott, Ariz., Kurt (Gail) Sommerfeld of Black River Falls and John (Barbara) Sommerfeld of Rice Lake; two daughters, Marcia (Tom) Schick of Cornell and Lisa Sommerfeld of Chippewa Falls; one daughter-in-law, Eileen Sommerfeld; 14 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. Bob had a special bond with his special daughter, Lisa, taking her for their weekly Sunday walks.
Robert was preceded in death by one son, Robert Sommerfeld Jr.; his parents; five brothers, Kenneth, Fred, Dayton, George and Richard Sommerfeld; one sister, Dorothy Schmidt; and one grandson, Matt Sommerfeld.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Burial of cremains will be in South Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
