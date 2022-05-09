CHIPPEWA FALLS — Rodney Gene Pike, passed away on August 21, 2021, from COVID. His family is grateful to all the health care professionals who fought Rod’s battle against COVID.

The memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Karen Behling will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Following the interment, all are invited to the Fill Inn Station for a lunch and a time of fellowship and reflection.