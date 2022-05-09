CHIPPEWA FALLS — Rodney P. Lindquist, 86, of Chippewa Falls, town of Anson, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.

Rod was born November 2, 1935 in Cloquet, Minn., the son of William and Suzanne (Martin) Lindquist. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with degrees in Business and History.

On November 10, 1956, Rod married Mary Sedor at Sacred Heart Church in Cloquet, Minn. Rod owned the Security Insurance Agency in Colfax and Sand Creek, Wis., for many years.

Rod was a member of Notre Dame Parish. He enjoyed singing in the choirs at St. Charles and Notre Dame. He spent many years volunteer driving for medical appointments for Triniteam and Center for Independent Living. His favorite fun things to do were pontooning on the lake in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter.

Rod is survived by his wife, Mary; four sons: Mark (Lori) of Prescott, Wis., Paul (Sydney) of Columbus, Ohio, William (Sadian) of Austin, Texas, and James of Oakland Park, Fla.; three daughters: Terry (Michael) Kleifgen of New Lisbon, Kathleen Lindquist of St. Paul, Minn., and Kristin (David) Rindt of Eau Claire; two brothers: James Lindquist of Minneapolis, Minn., and Thomas (Katy) Lindquist of St. Paul, Minn.; one sister, Karen Lindquist of Cloquet, Minn.; sister-in- law, Yvonne Lindquist; brother-in-law, Ronald Ruhnke; 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: William, John, and his twin brother, Robert Lindquist; four sisters: Marie Lindquist, infant, Kathleen Green, Elizabeth Kolodge, and Suzanne Ruhnke; and infant granddaughter, Stevie Young.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Notre Dame Parish or St. Joseph’s Hospice.

