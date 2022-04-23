CHIPPEWA FALLS — Rodney “Rod” W. Henning, 76, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

He was born February 8, 1946, in Eau Claire to Fredric and Arlene (Pehlke) Henning.

In 1964, he graduated from Bloomer High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from August 1965, to August 1967, serving in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant and was a recipient of the Purple Heart Award.

On June 4, 1976, he married Elizabeth “Betty” Bourget in Chippewa Falls.

Rod hauled milk and then drove truck for WI Beef Industries out of Eau Claire, then worked for the City of Chippewa Falls Street Department until he retired. After retirement he drove semi for Quality Propane out of Chippewa Falls.

Rod’s passions were being involved with his church, mowing lawns, helping farmers, helping others where needed and visiting with people.

Rodney is survived by his children: Lori (Scott) Christensen of Arizona, Bryan (Cindy) Nayes of Chippewa Falls, Lynn Nayes of Arizona, and LeAnne Addy of Florida; grandchildren: Ashley Nayes, Kayla (Chad) Johnson, Daniel Christensen, Rebecca (Kyle) Petricka, Leah (Skylar) Stecker, Brittany (Zach) Smith, Amanda Farnham, and Alexis Addy; great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Madisyn, Adalyn, Greyson, Beckham, Keegan, and Ava; brothers: Vernon Henning of Waterloo, Stanley (Karen) Henning of Elk Mound, and Nettie (Tom) Morrissey of Chippewa Falls; and many other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Henning, in 2012; and sister-in-law, Joyce Henning.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m., with Fr. Brandon Guenther officiating.

Military honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Interment will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.

Following the service, a recording of the funeral will be available to view at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Rodney-Henning.

The family would like to especially thank Mayo Clinic Health System and the VA Clinic for their exceptional care they provided for Rodney (Rod).

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.