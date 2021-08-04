Roger Allen Watton passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was 80. Roger was born on January 13, 1941 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Garfield and Esther Watton. He was a creative and talented machinist and welder.

Roger is survived by his sons: Dion and Darien; former wife, Andrea Eslinger; brothers: Dennis and Jimmy; sister, Judy; sisters-in-law: Sharon and Carolyn; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Doug and Gary; sisters-in-law: Lois and Pat; and nephew, Monty.

A memorial service and interment will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at noon at Forest Hill cemetery, 417 N. State Street, Chippewa Falls followed by a luncheon at Erickson Park, 1324 Glenloc Road.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Chippewa County Department of Human Services Staff for their tremendous guidance and support—specifically: Erika, Jordy, Tony and Britney.