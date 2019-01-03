STANLEY — Roger M. Samplawski, 77, of Stanley died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, from a recent illness. Roger was born June 14, 1941, to the late Merl and Cecelia (Novak) Samplawski in a log house on a farm in the town of Taft. He attended the one room Westland school. Later he went to Stanley High School, where he graduated as valedictorian. He attended the University of Madison for one year. Roger returned to Stanley to help run the family farm. He married Evelyn Romanowski Aug. 26, 1961, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell.
Together they had four children, David, Joan, Diane and Julie. While farming he worked 13 years part time at the Stanley Post Office. He left the post office to take over the family farm when his parents retired. He later sold the farm in 1997 and worked at Johnson Matthey/Honeywell in Chippewa for three years. He then went to work at Nestle in Eau Claire for 10½ years, where he retired from in January 2011. Three weeks later he lost his wife due to heart complications. Not one to do nothing, he went to work for Car Quest in Stanley as a delivery driver, working afternoons.
Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching the Packers, Badgers and Stanley-Boyd Orioles play football.
He is survived by daughters, Joan (Chad) Verbeten of Stanley, Diane (Kevin) Kurth of Fall Creek and Julie (Charles) Schwake of Eau Claire; his grandchildren, Bill (Rebekah), Becky (Derek), Greg (Shelby), Carly, Ashley, Emily, Cory, Alex, Austin (Kailey), Jennifer (Matthew), Morena (Brandon), Chad; seven great-grandchildren, a sister, Janet Dejung; and his sister-in-law, Eileen Samplawski. Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn in 2011; his parents; son, Dave; three brothers, Eugene, Donald and William in infancy.
A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at Holy Family Church in Stanley with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery-Stanley. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Plombon Funeral Home and Monday one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital for his exceptional care.
