Ronald Hovind

Ronald Ekmand Hovind, passed away peacefully, in Chandler Arizona, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, of pancreatic cancer. He was 63 years old. The seemingly ephemeral nature of Ron’s life is belied by the zest with which he extracted the most he could from every day.
Ron was born July 3, 1955, in Minneapolis, Minn. to Marlyn and Cynthia (Batchelder) Hovind. Though his early family life was peripatetic; he always excelled at the various schools he attended, graduating valedictorian from both his junior high in Cupertino and his high school in Los Alamitos, Calif. He was a recipient of a National Merit Scholarship Award and attended Rice University in Houston, Texas, where he graduated with a triple major, with degrees in math science, managerial studies and economics.
Ron pursued a professional career in Information Technology, ultimately starting his own successful software company, REH Software. He also worked extensively for both First Interstate and Wells Fargo Bank.
Ron is survived by his father, Marlyn “Ike” Hovind; and brothers, Robert and Richard Hovind; sister-in-law, Laura Hovind; and family, Joshua and Alyssa Pena. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia. His extended family in Arizona includes several very dear and lifelong friends, Melinda Ward, Bob Wells, Doug Deoung, and Chuck Azcarate.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Craig Conklin officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Cedar Falls Cemetery in the town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. WI.
He will be missed!
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
