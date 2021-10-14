Ronald R. Tischer, 71, of the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls, died at home on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

He was born December 24, 1949, in La Crosse, WI to Fred and Ruth (Hefti) Tischer. He graduated from Logan High School class of ‘68 before attending Western Technical College, both in La Crosse. He served as Utilitiesman in the US Navy Seabees from 1968 – 1970.

On September 9, 1968, he married Jo Anne Gantenbein. They resided in La Crosse where Ron served his apprenticeship and became a plumber for Bernie Buchner Plumbing. While in La Crosse Ron held the position of the maintenance supervisor at G. Heileman Brewery. In 2000, Ron served as Facilities Manager at UW Eau Claire until his retirement. He and Jo Anne officially moved to Chippewa Falls in 2002.

Ron loved the outdoors and all the activities that came with; golfing, fishing, hunting, boating, and traveling. He was instrumental in establishing the Lafayette Township ATV Cub and helped open trails in Lafayette Township. He was a member of the American Legion, Eagle’s Club, and Moose Lodge. As well as lifetime member of the VFW.

Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jo Anne; children: Ronald (Kari) Tischer of La Crosse, and Stacy (Steve) Westcott of Holmen; grandchildren: Kayla, Samantha, Jack, Dylan and Carson; great-grandchildren: Parker and Brooklyn; sister, Judy Houlihan of La Crescent, MN; brother, Richard (Katie) Tischer of La Crosse; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Tischer; and brother-in-law, Gary Houlihan.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, October 18 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel wit Pastor Aaron Sturgis officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.There will also be a celebration of life held in La Crosse next year.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.