Roseberry Lois

Lois Theresa Samens Roseberry, 83, passed away suddenly while on vacation, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Rochester, Minn., from complications from a brain bleed.
She was born Aug. 10, 1935, to Esther and Leonard Samens in Bloomer, Wis. She attended Bloomer High School and while vacationing in California her freshman year she decided one day she would move to California. After graduating high school in 1953, she worked at a bank and Northern State Power Company, until she was ready to move. On Jan. 6, 1958, she and two girlfriends packed up her car and they drove to California. Once in California, she began working at Southern California Edison in downtown Los Angeles. She worked for Edison in different offices off and on for 30 years. One day, in the stairwell at Edison, she met the great love of her life, Ron Roseberry. They were married in 1959 and had three children. They were married for 52 years until Ron’s passing in January 2012.
Lois and Ron loved to travel, especially via cruising. Some of their destinations included Alaska, Puerto Rico, the Panama Canal, Central America, Europe, the Eastern Seaboard, Canada and Australia. For their 50th anniversary, they treated their family to a cruise to Mexico.
In addition to traveling, after retiring from Edison in 1996, Lois really enjoyed spending time with friends playing bunko or bridge, entertaining the family at their house on the lake, reading her favorite Fabio romance novels and watching the “The Big Bang Theory” or “Mary Tyler Moore” reruns. Lois volunteered at church through counting the collection money, holding the office of president of the Shepherd’s Helpers for five years and helped to set up for Saturday Mass.
She is survived by her three children, Lisa (Bob) Brownlie of Tualatin, Ore., Scott (Leslie) Roseberry of North Tustin, Calif., Renee (Bobby) Hernandez of Fontana, Calif.; her sister, Mary Lee (Al) Fremstad; sister-in-law, Kathy Samens; brother-in-law, Jay Roseberry; and sister-in-law, Patty Loucks. She has seven grandchildren, Amber and Justin (Lisa), Jacob and Rachel (Renee) and Corey, Hayley and Megan (Scott). She adored her three great-grandchildren, Emitt and Charlie (Amber), Landyn (Jacob); and, of course, her sweet dog, Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron; and brother, Peter Samens.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 6, at Christ the Good Shepherd Church, 17900 Jonathan St., Adelanto, Calif., 92301, 760-246-7083. www.cgshepherd-adelanto.org. Flower or donations are welcome and appreciated. Flowers can be ordered through Diana’s Flowers, 760-843-1111, www.victorvilleflowershop.com.
Donations in Lois’ name may be made to her church or the hospital that cared for her so kindly in her final days: Christ the Good Shepherd Church; Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, 1216 2nd St. SW, Rochester, Minn., 55902, www.mayoclinic.org/development.
