LADYSMITH, Wis. — Rosemary Barrows, 97, passed of natural causes in her home in Ladysmith Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Rosemary was born April 4, 1921, in Chippewa Falls, to Hazel and William Lousille. She attended Chippewa Falls High School and paved the way for women after her as the first female drum major for the Chi-High Band. In addition to being a homemaker and mother to her four children, Rosie worked for many years as a seamstress and a cook in the school system and for Tee-Away Supper Club.
She loved hunting, fishing, archery and golfing, with her husband and always had several sewing and knitting projects in the works.
Rosemary is survived by her children, David (Vera) Barrows of Mora, Minn., Howard Barrows of Eau Claire, Tamara Woods (Leo) of Fort Atkinson, Wis., and Michele Schlegel of Wausau, Wis. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her husband, Lloyd D. Barrows. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Darold; and her sister, Clarice.
Services were held Saturday, Oct. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith assisted with the arrangements.
