Rosemary Henneman, 87, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Dove Healthcare – Bloomer.

Rosemary was born October 11, 1933 in the town of Eagle Point, the daughter of Paul and Edna (Liddell) Reim.

On September 25, 1952, Rosemary married Robert F. Henneman at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. They farmed until 1995.

Before marriage, Rosie worked at Mason Shoe, then after marriage she worked at Falls Dairy in Jim Falls, Klinger Farms and at home. Rosie worked on the farm, helping with all the farm work. She stayed on the farm even after she sold the farm to Arrow Head Farms to David and Andy Johnson.

Rosie is survived by sisters, Ethel Petska, Eileen King and Violet Nyhus; many very special nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews; and six godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on April 7, 2002; her parents; sisters: Lauretta Chovan and Evelyn Walloch; brother, Paul Reim, Jr.; in-laws, Frank and Mollie Henneman, Elsie and Kenneth Swan; brothers-in-law: Russell Petska, Art Walloch, Donald King, Peter Chovan, Eldred Nyhus, and sister-in-law, Donna and Jerri Reim; and nephews: Dick Chovan, Larry Walloch and Tom Petska.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Eric Linzmaier of Sacred Heart Church will be officiating. Interment will be in Eagleton Cemetery in the town of Eagle Point.

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the funeral home.

Special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and Dove Healthcare – Bloomer for their assistance in providing care to Rosemary in her last few months of life. A very special gratitude to Jill Anders, Hospice RN and Barb Wallace, Rosie’s roommate, that helped provide her with comfort and support to adjust to her final days of life.

