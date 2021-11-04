Ruth M. Lindahl, 86, of the Village of Lake Hallie, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.

Ruth was born in Moline, IL on August 17, 1935 to the late Harold and Iva (Sloan) Brill. After growing up in northwestern IL and southern WI, she enlisted in the Women Air Force (WAF), eventually returning to the Kenosha area with her five children. In 1974 she relocated to Hayward and fell in love with the Northwoods and its people, especially her late husband, Wesley B. Lindahl. She worked with Wes in their gift store on Main Street and also began her real estate career before they retired to Hot Springs National Park, AR to a more comfortable climate and frequent golf, with Ruth active in real estate, horse track racing and Mary Kay.

Ruth will be dearly missed by all her children: Douglas K. (Cindy Campbell) Hyneman of Eau Claire, Denise A. Knutson of Minot, ND, Brian K. Hyneman of Monroe Township, NJ, Belinda K. (Mike) Raskie of the Village of Lake Hallie, and Kevin A. (Jan) Hyneman of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren: Bonnie, Kenny, Mindy, Jillian, Cassie, Devin, Carley, Sara, Mick, Sylvia, Kyle, Lindsey, Zachary, Wesley and Bethany; several great grandchildren; two nieces, Vicky and Linda; one nephew, Michael; and other relatives and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her younger sister, Nancy Domenk; granddaughter, Belynda Ruth Raskie; and niece, Sandra.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Jerry Morris of Lake Street Methodist Church in Eau Claire will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the funeral home.

Ruth will be remembered as a strong cancer survivor, grateful to the attentive care of health care workers at Mayo Health Services and the Wisconsin Veterans Home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.