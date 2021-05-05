Sage Rajnar Brost

He enjoyed skateboarding, music, playing bass guitar, video games, and spending time with family and friends. He had a great love for animals and his kindness towards children was contagious. Sage wasn’t just a brother to Kora but he was also her best friend, her other half. They shared many adventures together and those will always be treasured memories. Sage became a father to Eleanore AnnRose Brost on October 18, 2020, and that was the best moment of his life. In his words he said “Never in my life did I once think that I would have a hand at something so perfect.”