CHIPPEWA FALLS — Scott ‘Scooter’ R. Kinderman, age 59, of Chippewa Falls, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

He was born in Chippewa Falls on September 5, 1962, to Richard L. and Constance E. Kinderman. Scooter married the love of his life, Jimette (LaVelle), at St. Charles Church in Chippewa, on September 29, 1990. He and Jimette enjoyed going to Resthaven near Bruce, Wisconsin.

He was a member of Operating Engineers 139 and just recently retired in September after 25 years and was so proud of being with the Operating Engineers 139. During his time with them, he spent several winters taking continuing education in Coloma, furthering his knowledge. He enjoyed every minute of it.

He had a great sense of humor, loved a good joke. He was the life of the party, always having a smart ass comment. He loved his three dogs: Lizzie, Bella and Rocky.

Scooter is survived by his loving wife 32 years, Jimette of Chippewa Falls; sons, Justin (Andrea Palas) LaVelle of Mosinee, Tyler (Kim Jablonski) Kinderman of Bloomington, Minnesota, and Tory Kinderman of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Izayah, Lillyaonna and Kayden LaVelle all of Mosinee; mother, Constance Kinderman of Lake Hallie; brother, Rick (Rose) Kinderman of Eau Claire; brothers-in-law: Brad Bischoff of Lake Holcombe, Daniel (Julie) LaVelle and Bernie LaVelle both of Chippewa Falls; mother-in-law, Nancy LaVelle of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews: Jamie LaVelle and Mitchell LaVelle both of Chippewa Falls, Diana (Nate) Kalepp of Altoona, Dena (Brian) Behm of Eau Claire, Chelsey (Tyler Salter) LaVelle of Eau Claire, Tanner LaVelle of Chippewa Falls, Brandy (Albert) Smith of Chippewa Falls, Bryce (Victoria) Kinderman of New Jersey, Austin Kinderman and Brady Bischoff both of Eau Claire.

Preceding him in death are his daughter, Jessica Kinderman; father, Richard; sister, Wendy Bischoff; father-in-law, James B. LaVelle; and sister-in-law, Terri LaVelle.

A celebration of life will be held at Weekend at Bernie’s (the old Bogie’s), 353 E. Canal St., Chippewa Falls, from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire for their care of both Scott and Jimette and Mayo Hospice for their great care.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.