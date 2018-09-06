EAU CLAIRE — Scott M. Swartz, 35, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, as a result of a vehicle accident.
He was born Aug, 30, 1983, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Louie and Judy (Bohl) Swartz.
Scott attended St. Peter’s Elementary School in Tilden and graduated from McDonell Central High School in 2002. He was employed by Mac Trucking and was a member of Jacob’s Well.
Scott is survived by his parents; grandmother, Mary Jane Bohl; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Bohl, and Elmer and Angeline Swartz.
Scott proudly shared his birthday with his dad, grandpa and cousin.
Scott grew up playing hockey and baseball and later coached baseball. He remained a big fan of baseball, hockey and football. Scott always had a smile on his face. He will always be remembered for having a loud infectious laugh that made everyone laugh with him.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 and from 9 until 10 a.m. Monday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
