Shari Lynn Bjork, aged 51, passed away on July 17, 2021 at her home in Minneapolis, MN.
Shari was born on July 25, 1969 in Chippewa Falls, WI, daughter of Gordon and Marjorie (Kelly) Bjork. Besides her mother of Chippewa Falls, she is survived by her brother, Kurt (LeAnn) of Hudson, WI; brother, Brad of Chippewa Falls; and twin sister, Kelly (Jon Wettersten) of Chicago, IL; her nephews: Reid Bjork, Cole Bjork, Ross Bjork; niece, Brielle Bjork; and numerous relatives and friends. Shari was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Bjork.
Shari was deeply loved by her family and friends, and well-respected by clients and colleagues. The qualities that made Shari special—including her love of life, generosity of spirit, and undiscriminating kindness and decency were only brought further into relief during her three-year battle against lung cancer; a struggle she faced with courage, dignity, grace, her trademark stubbornness, and a remarkable ability to not only keep up her own spirits, but everyone else’s as well.
Shari graduated with a BFA in Interior Design from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She rose quickly in her profession, taking on ever-increasing responsibilities with premier architecture and design firms, subsequently co-founding Studio Hive, and in 2017 selling the company to DLR Group, where she remained as a Principal-Senior Interior Designer.
Shari’s passion for design was matched by her talent for gardening and landscaping; the joy she took in cooking and baking; and her lifelong love of the outdoors. From Chippewa Falls’ Irvine Park where she and twin sister, Kelly cross-country skied as kids, to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, where she, her sister and many friends vacationed annually, Shari never felt more at home than in the beauty of nature…except maybe when she was in a great restaurant.
A foodie even before there was a word for them, Shari delighted in a world of cuisines, cherished her favorite spots, and provided carefully considered restaurant recommendations to all who asked. In fact, one of the many perks of being friends with Shari was the pure fun of dining out with her. Those fortunate enough to be invited to her home also enjoyed the benefit of a truly curated cocktail cart and a home cooked meal. Shari’s love of conversation and consummate hospitality put everyone at ease. Even her cat from hell, Louie (may he hiss in peace), relaxed around her. Indeed, Shari enjoyed a remarkable connection with her cats, including her beloved Malcolm and Zeke (waiting for her in cat heaven), and Zoom call regulars Willow and Finn.
Many, many people will miss Shari—and no one more so than a family who loved her dearly. Though Shari lived most of her life in the Twin Cities, she returned often to Chippewa Falls, where she spent many a holiday cooking with her mom, and every year on Mother’s Day accompanied her on a tour of area garden centers in search of the year’s annual plantings. Her closeness to her family, and to countless relatives, friends, neighbors and colleagues, stands as irrefutable documentation of a life blessed with love and connection, and rich in passion and purpose.
A private memorial service will be held September 17, 2021 in Minneapolis. Memorial gifts may be made to A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation (https://abreathofhope.org/).