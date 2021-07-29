Shari Lynn Bjork

Shari’s passion for design was matched by her talent for gardening and landscaping; the joy she took in cooking and baking; and her lifelong love of the outdoors. From Chippewa Falls’ Irvine Park where she and twin sister, Kelly cross-country skied as kids, to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, where she, her sister and many friends vacationed annually, Shari never felt more at home than in the beauty of nature…except maybe when she was in a great restaurant.

A foodie even before there was a word for them, Shari delighted in a world of cuisines, cherished her favorite spots, and provided carefully considered restaurant recommendations to all who asked. In fact, one of the many perks of being friends with Shari was the pure fun of dining out with her. Those fortunate enough to be invited to her home also enjoyed the benefit of a truly curated cocktail cart and a home cooked meal. Shari’s love of conversation and consummate hospitality put everyone at ease. Even her cat from hell, Louie (may he hiss in peace), relaxed around her. Indeed, Shari enjoyed a remarkable connection with her cats, including her beloved Malcolm and Zeke (waiting for her in cat heaven), and Zoom call regulars Willow and Finn.